State-based armed conflict ranks as biggest global concern for 2025

(MENAFN) State-based armed conflict is projected to be the most urgent global issue in 2025, according to the latest annual survey conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), with 25 percent of the 900 risk experts surveyed identifying it as the primary concern for the year ahead. The findings underscore the continuing global instability, even amidst promises from US President-elect Donald to end military actions in Ukraine.



The survey highlights that war remains a dominant threat to global peace and security, ranking above other pressing issues. The second most significant risk in the survey is the threat posed by extreme weather events, which have become more frequent and severe due to climate change.



Looking ahead to the medium term (two years), experts expressed growing concerns about the impact of disinformation on global stability. Over the next decade, extreme weather and biodiversity loss were identified as the top risks, stressing the long-term implications of environmental challenges.



Mirek Dusek, WEF’s Managing Director, emphasized that geopolitical tensions, erosion of trust, and the climate crisis are placing increasing pressure on global systems, intensifying the need for cooperative solutions.

