US House Of Representatives Blesses Bill For Security To All Candidates

9/20/2024 3:05:33 PM
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The US House of Representatives on Friday unanimously voted in favor of a bill stipulating boost to the secret security service for presidential elections and their deputies, in the run-up to the forthcoming pols.
The endorsed bill that has drawn 405 votes affirms that security will be for the candidates on equal bases.
The Secret Service apparatus is currently under scrutiny by the congress following two assassination bids against the president hopeful, Donald Trump.
The House submitted the bill to the Senate for endorsement before it becomes law. (end)
