IICIS: War On Gaza Contributea To Increase Of Israeli Aggression On Syrian Territory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Chairman of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria Paulo Sergio Pinheiro warned on Friday against the increasing frequency of Israeli aggression on Syrian territory especially the recent deadly exploding pager attacks.

This came during his presentation of the commission`s report to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva which is holding its 57th session from September 9 to October 11.

Pinheiro stressed the dire situation in Syria and held the international community responsible for the crisis: "The international community has failed and its failure to fully fund the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan is increasing suffering and exacerbating the crisis," he said noting that the plan has received less than a quarter of the funding it was expected to receive this year.

The Syria Humanitarian Response Plan 2024 submitted by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) aims to raise 4.07 billion dollars to help more than 10.8 million people. (END)

