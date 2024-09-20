Lebanese Health Authority Updates Death Toll Of Strike To 12

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese authorites updated casualty toll of an Israeli air strike that taregted an apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs earlier on Friday to 12 deaths and 66 injured.

The public emergency operation center of the of health said in a new report that condition of the wounded undergoing at hospital was critical.

The official National News Agency (NNA) said the air strike, carried out by the advanced F-35 jet fighters, targeted an apartment building in Al-Jamous district (Al-Ruwais). The raiding warplanes fired air-to-surface missiles directly hitting the apartment building.

In an updated report, the NNA said relief teams continued to sift through rubble of the devastated building in search for survivors or dead bodies. Residents in the vicinity were ordered to leave the taregted spot.

The new Israeli occupation attack came on the heels of a wave of explosions in pagers and walkie talkied, claiming 30 lives and wounding scores of people throughout the country. Lebanese officials have accused the Israeli occupation of engineering these blasts.

The attacks coincided with rising tension along the southern borders where daily tit-for-tat hostilities have taking place since early October. At least 600 Lebanese have been killed in the occupation attacks on southern regions. (end)

