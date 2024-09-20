Lebanese Health Authority: Israeli Occupation Strike Kills Eight

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Warplanes of the Israeli on Friday attacked an apartment building in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut killing eight people and wounding 59 others, according to official authorities.

The public emergency operation center of the of health reported the casualties after the official National News Agency (NNA) said the air strike, carried out by the advanced F-35 jet fighters, targeted an apartment building Al-Jamous district (Al-Ruwais).

The emergency center said condition of eight of the wounded was critical.

The official news agency said the raiding warplanes fired air-to-surface missiles and that four of the rockets crashed into the targeted building. TV footages showed extensive damage in the residential district after the strike.

The new Israeli occupation attack came on the heels of a wave of explosions in pagers and walkie talkied, claiming 30 lives and wounding scores of people throughout the country. Lebanese officials have accused the Israeli occupation of engineering these blasts.

The attacks coincided with rising tension along the southern borders where daily tit-for-tat hostilities have taking place since early October. At least 600 Lebanese have been killed in the occupation attacks on southern regions. (end)

