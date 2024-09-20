GXO Partners With Reflex Robotics To Install Humanoid Robots In Warehouse Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) GXO partners with Reflex Robotics to install humanoid robots in warehouse

GXO Logistics , a pure-play contract logistics provider, has reached a new agreement with Reflex Robotics , a startup company producing humanoid robots, to pilot Reflex's robotics solution for deployment into live operations. This is GXO's second Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreement.

The Reflex Robot is an out-of-the-box solution that reaches operational capability within 60 minutes of deployment and ramps to become fully autonomous by from human demonstrations over time.

The multi-purpose humanoid from Reflex can transition seamlessly between repetitive tasks, from tote transfers between other kinds of automation to product picking.

Adrian Stoch, chief automation officer of GXO, says:“We're pleased to partner with Reflex to develop applications for its Reflex Robot across various tasks in our warehouses.

“Through our operational incubator program, we are deploying cutting edge technology solutions that create new value for our customers, for GXO and our people.”

GXO uses its“operational incubator” program to partner closely with leading developers to validate practical use cases using the warehouse as a real-world laboratory.

With the Reflex Robot, GXO is currently co-developing an array of use cases across process paths through a pilot in an omni-channel fulfillment operation for a Fortune 100 retailer.

The long-term objective of the agreement is to deploy the Reflex Robot widely across GXO's operations, easing capacity constraints and enabling GXO's team members to take on more fulfilling roles.

Ritesh Ragavender, CEO of Reflex Robotics, says:“We're thrilled that GXO, the leading provider of automated logistics solutions, is partnering with us to further their strategy.

“We've learned a lot from working on site alongside the GXO team, and we're rapidly accelerating our robot production to support use cases in shelf picking, order replenishment and quality assurance.”