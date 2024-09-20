National Cyber Security Agency President Meets Turkmenistan's Envoy
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of National cyber Security Agency Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkmenistan in the cyber security field.
