عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
National Cyber Security Agency President Meets Turkmenistan's Envoy

National Cyber Security Agency President Meets Turkmenistan's Envoy


9/20/2024 2:07:47 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the President of National cyber Security Agency Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkmenistan in the cyber security field.

MENAFN20092024000067011011ID1108697303


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search