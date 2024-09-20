HII Names Steve Powell As Corporate Vice President And Treasurer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense provider HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that Steve Powell, HII's assistant treasurer for and capital markets, will become the company's next corporate vice president and treasurer, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Powell will succeed D.R.“Rick” Wyatt, who will retire at the end of this year after more than four decades of service with the company.



In this role, Powell will be responsible for banking and credit, corporate finance, cash management and forecasting, insurance and risk management, M&A valuation and financing, investments and trusts, capital structure, capital markets, rating agency relationships, short-term investments, and pension trust asset management. Powell will report directly to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tom Stiehle.

“Rick is the last HII 'plank owner,' one of the initial set of corporate officers that stood up the company, and we are extremely thankful for his leadership that helped build and shape the company we know as HII today,” Stiehle said.“Steve has held his current position within HII's Treasury Department since the spin from Northrop Grumman, and is uniquely qualified with intimate, extensive experience and knowledge of HII customers, products and services, stakeholders, capital markets, personnel, processes and treasury operations.”

Powell has held his current position within HII's Treasury Department since 2011. Prior to joining HII, he worked at Lockheed Martin and Martin Marietta for 11 years in both corporate treasury and operations finance. Powell holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry with additional concentrations in finance, business & economics from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Business Administration from Virginia Tech.







