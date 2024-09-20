Cyberrisk Alliance And Institute For Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), a business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity ecosystem, today announced a new strategic partnership with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure (ICIT) , a leading nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)3 think tank with the mission of modernizing, securing, and making resilient critical infrastructure that provides for people's foundational needs. This new collaboration aims to strengthen the public-private partnerships essential for reinforcing national security and improving public sector education, answering the call from current and past administrations for a 'whole of nation approach' to securing our critical infrastructure.



Strengthening Public and Private Sector Collaboration

In the face of growing cyber threats, the private sector plays a critical role in fortifying national security. With the need for a collective effort now more pronounced than ever, together, CRA and ICIT will work to develop and disseminate cutting-edge research and thought leadership to both public and private sectors, bolstering education and policy insights across industries.



Amplifying ICIT's Educational Mission Through CRA's Digital Solutions

CRA will leverage its extensive suite of digital brands, platforms, and solutions and its vibrant communities to help distribute ICIT's research, educational materials, and expert insights. With this collaboration, cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and private sector leaders alike will have access to crucial research and educational resources to stay informed and prepared in an ever-evolving threat landscape.



Supporting CRA's Digital and Live Events

This partnership will also offer opportunities for ICIT experts to engage directly with CRA's audiences through a series of digital and live events to share insights on emerging cybersecurity threats, critical infrastructure protection, and policy developments, helping educate and equip professionals across the public and private sectors.



Bringing Deep Expertise to the CyberRisk Collaborative

As part of this strategic partnership, ICIT will bring its deep subject matter expertise, research, and educational resources to CRA's CISO community, the CyberRisk Collaborative. Members of this exclusive community will gain access to ICIT's wealth of knowledge, as well as the opportunity to participate in ICIT member-only events that will further their understanding of the cybersecurity challenges facing critical infrastructure sectors.



About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Learn more at .



About ICIT

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501(c)3 think tank with the mission of modernizing, securing, and making resilient critical infrastructure that provides for people's foundational needs. ICIT takes no institutional positions on policy matters. Rather than advocate, ICIT is dedicated to being a resource for the organizations and communities that share our mission. By applying a people-centric lens to critical infrastructure research and decision making, our work ensures that modernization and security investments have a lasting, positive impact on society.

Learn more at .

