Kirovohrad Region's Farmers Obtain Over UAH 10M In Grants For Horticulture, Greenhouse Production

In the Kirovohrad region, business entities have obtained six grants worth UAH 10.348 million as part of the grant support programs, 'Own Orchard' and 'Own Greenhouse'. Other programs are also being implemented successfully across the region.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Development at Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Valeriia Furmanova in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The grant support programs, 'Own Orchard' and 'Own Greenhouse', have given impetus to the development of horticulture and greenhouse production in the region. Today, as part of such programs, local business entities have been provided six grants worth UAH 10.348 million,” Furmanova told.

In particular, an individual entrepreneur received UAH 2.02 million to set out an 8-hectare hazelnut orchard in the Novoukrainka district. Two agricultural entities were approved the allocation of UAH 5.5 million for the construction of greenhouse production facilities, 0.8 hectares and 0.4 hectares in area. Three grants at once, totaling UAH 2.83 million, were provided to another individual entrepreneur growing blueberries and bilberries within an area of 7.1 hectares.

According to Furmanova, special budget subsidies for keeping cattle, goats and sheep, as well as one hectare of cultivated land, are extremely relevant to small producers.

A total of 289 entities in the Kirovohrad region received the above subsidy for keeping 2,037 head of cattle (cows). They were paid UAH 14.259 million, or 2.65% of the total amount across Ukraine.

Additionally, 65 entities were provided UAH 7.582 million in special subsidies for keeping 3,791 breeding head of goats and sheep, which is 4.2% of the total amount across Ukraine.

A reminder that, as of September 10, 2024, late grain and leguminous crops, as well as corn, were harvested from 470.1 thousand hectares in the Kirovohrad region, which is 62% of the projected areas. A total of 2 million tonnes of grain was threshed.

