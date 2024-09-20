(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Boca Raton approved the

Glass House Boca Raton luxury residential development project, the first modern glass building in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, on Aug. 26, 2024. Located at 280 E Palmetto Park Road, the 9-story intimate luxury development, with rooftop amenities on the 10th level, is expected to be completed in Q4 2026.

City of Boca Raton Approves Glass House Boca Raton Project, an Intimate Luxury Development and the First Modern Glass Building in Downtown Area

Glass House Boca Raton, featuring 28 elegant and airy gracious residences, launched sales in February 2024, and groundbreaking is slated for the first quarter of 2025. Its team of local visionaries include renowned West Palm Beach architecture firm Garcia Stromberg, celebrity interior designer Wade Hallock of Miami-based Hallock Design Group, award-winning landscape architects AGTLAND of Delray Beach, and development consultant Concierge Property Solutions.

Square Edge, a full-service real estate project management and advisory company based in Miami, is the construction management partner. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing serves as the exclusive sales and marketing team.

David F. Milledge, Esq. of Miskel Backman, LLP served as the land use attorney for Glass House Boca Raton that assisted with the project's approval process.

Boasting a rooftop pool oasis with mesmerizing ocean, Intracoastal, and golf course views, Glass House Boca Raton features open concept layouts with two- to four-bedroom plus den floor plans ranging from 2,504 to 3,950 square feet. They include private terraces ranging from eight to 12 feet deep, spa-inspired primary bathrooms with a dual-sink vanity and structured wiring for an integrated automation system for audio, video, security, lighting, shared and climate control. The gourmet kitchen features custom cabinetry, porcelain countertops, backsplash, island, and professional-grade Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove appliances, including a high-speed induction cooktop. Pets are allowed. Purchasers have the option to combine residences for half- and full-floor residences. Each residence offers private or semi-private elevator access.

Reflecting the South Florida luxury lifestyle, the rooftop oasis includes a pool, Jacuzzi, private cabanas, lounge with two fire pits, and an outdoor catering kitchen and BBQ. Located on the first floor is a state-of-the-art fitness center with outdoor turf lanes, infra-red sauna, steam room, and plunge pool; as well as an exclusive residents-only "Palmetto Lounge," which offers demitasse and a tranquil space to privately meet.



In addition to monitored entries including a full-time door attendant, Glass House Boca Raton offers two levels of underground parking with two parking spaces for every residence, including

a limited number of private two-car garages, air-conditioned storage and a residents-only car wash. It also offers easy-access residents' bicycle and golf cart parking, and is EV charger-ready. The development additionally provides a generator for fire, life, safety, and elevator service.



Glass House's prime location in the heart of downtown Boca Raton is less than one mile away from the beach and Brightline's new Boca Raton station, and is near top dining and shopping. There is a dedicated, private entrance and exit on Southeast Third Avenue and a discreet entry on East Royal Palm Road.

"The City of Boca Raton's approval of the Glass House Boca Raton project is yet another milestone as we progress toward groundbreaking, slated for Q1 2025," said Anthony Perera, general partner at Glass House Boca Raton. "This unique, modern glass building will be an aesthetically pleasing, luxurious hallmark of the beauty of downtown Boca Raton."

Glass House is offering residents complimentary annual Sollis Health preferred memberships for one year, subject to availability. In addition, it is offering a limited number of preferred membership opportunities to its residents at the iconic The Boca Raton (formerly Boca Raton Resort & Club), subject to availability (golf not included).

Glass House Boca Raton is located at 280 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. Pricing ranges from $2.5 million to more than $6 million. For more information, call 561-232-2644. The sales gallery is located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432.

About Glass House Boca Raton

The exclusive Glass House Boca Raton, the first modern glass building in downtown Boca Raton, is a 9-story intimate luxury residential development featuring 28 gracious two- to four-bedroom plus den residences with rooftop amenities on the 10th level. Steps from all the heart of Boca Raton offers and less than one mile from the beach, it beckons with stunning ocean, Intracoastal and golf course views. Developed by 280 E Palmetto Park Road, LLC, it boasts exquisite appointments and upscale amenities. Scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, Glass House Boca Raton launched sales in February 2024. It is located at 280 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. The sales gallery is located at 221 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit glasshouseboca , email [email protected] or call the sales gallery at 561.232.2644.

Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Glass House Boca Raton

