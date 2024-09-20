Rapyder Launches Tech Studio - A Try & Buy Cloud Portal For Businesses

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Rapyder Cloud Solutions , a leader in cloud consulting and services, is proud to announce the launch of Rapyder Tech Studio, a state-of-the-art cutting-edge that allows customers to ' Try & Buy ' Cloud and Generative AI solutions online. This innovative service allows customers to experiment in real-time, seamlessly a POC and drive innovation faster and smarter. It also simplifies customer interactions by providing easy, efficient, and intuitive way to explore and acquire the solutions they need. With a comprehensive range of cloud and Generative AI products and services suited to the industries, Tech Studio empowers customers to make informed decisions in just a few clicks which will impact their businesses.



Rapyder Launches Tech Studio





Key Highlights of Tech Studio:



Comprehensive product catalogue with ready to deploy use cases

Industry wise segregated solutions

Do it yourself trial studios

Streamlined online purchasing of cloud solutions A user-friendly interface designed to enhance customer experience





"We're thrilled to launch Rapyder Tech Studio, a platform that empowers our customers to easily try and buy cutting-edge Cloud and Gen AI solutions. This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing their cloud experience. With Tech Studio, customers can experiment in real-time, tailor solutions to their specific needs, and drive innovation to scale efficiently in today's competitive market," -

Amit Gupta, Founder & CEO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions .





“Rapyder Tech Studio represents a significant leap for us in offering simplified industry-wise Cloud & GenAI solutions. With our try-and-buy portal, customers can now test, customize, and deploy scalable solutions on demand; making cloud adoption seamless and accelerating the deployment of AI-driven applications across industries,” -

Athreya Ramadas, Co-founder & CTO, Rapyder Cloud Solutions .





"Rapyder Tech Studio empowers businesses to explore, try, and purchase innovative solutions directly online. With a diverse range of offerings, from Generative AI and Data Analytics to Security and Cloud Operations, each solution is fully customizable to address the unique needs of every business, driving efficiency and growth in today's digital landscape," -

Atin Mittal, CCOE, Rapyder Cloud Solutions .





As cloud technology continues to evolve, Rapyder remains at the forefront of driving innovation by offering advanced solutions that simplify complex processes and provide a strategic edge.





Explore Rapyder Tech Studio here:

.





About Rapyder

Rapyder Cloud Solutions , founded in 2017 and headquartered in Bangalore, specializes in Strategic Cloud Consulting, Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, Data Analytics, AI/ML, and Managed Cloud Services. With satellite offices in Mumbai and Delhi, Rapyder has achieved five AWS competencies, including Generative AI, and was recognized as AWS Consulting Partner of the Year 2021 (India) and AWS Migration Partner of the Year 2022 (India).