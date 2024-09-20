KASCO Developments Launches In The UAE Real Estate Market With Three Projects And AED 1.2 Billion Initial Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From (L TO R): Haider Al Mansouri, Head of Engineering, KASCO Developments; Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO, KASCO Developments; Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman KASCO Developments; Marwan Al Kaissi, COO, KASCO Developments; Ramzi Batchoun, CFO, KASCO Developments

The developer aims to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KASCO Developments – the latest venture by the prominent KASCO Group – has launched into the thriving UAE property with three projects in the pipeline with an initial investment of AED 1.2 billion focusing on Business Bay and Al Jaddaf region.

Having been involved in real estate since 2008, KASCO Group has a portfolio of successfully delivered projects such as Waves Tower by KASCO, KASCO Residence, KASCO Tower, and Gulf Oasis.

Building on the group's longstanding legacy across multiple sectors, KASCO Developments aims to innovate and create lifestyle driven, premium residential spaces.

The new venture draws on the KASCO Group's 30 years of experience in project execution, financial management, and strategic planning.

"KASCO Developments will differentiate itself in Dubai's soaring market by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience. Its philosophy, captured by the slogan Inspire Your Soul, goes beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere,” said Mustafa Al Kaissi, Chairman of KASCO Developments.

“We plan to create spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyles. This is not just about luxury but about crafting homes where design, energy, and quality align to offer a unique living experience. We are bringing the values of professionalism, reliability, and premium quality that have always been at the heart of the KASCO Group to our new real estate ventures.” Said Issa Abdul Rahman, CEO of KASCO Developments

With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, the company plans to introduce more forward-thinking real estate concepts, incorporating modern design trends and technology to set new benchmarks in the industry.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About KASCO Group and KASCO Developments

Founded in 1986, KASCO Group is a family-owned enterprise with a diversified portfolio spanning multiple sectors, primarily within the UAE. Its core activities include oil and gas trading, shipping and marine services, transportation and logistics, and real estate development.

KASCO Developments, a subsidiary of KASCO Group, is dedicated to creating vibrant communities and enhancing lifestyles. With a focus on quality and meticulous attention to detail, the company is committed to developing projects that prioritise well-being, both mentally and physically.

Arjun Tyagi

Publsh

+971 55 663 0348

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.