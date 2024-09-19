Int'l Tourist Arrivals Hit 96 Pct Of Pre-Pandemic Levels Through July '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- A UN specialized agency reported that the international bounced back to 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels in the seven months through July 2024, driven by strong demand in Europe and the re-opening of markets in Asia and the Pacific.

According to the World Tourism Barometer report, issued by the World Organization (UN Tourism or UNTWO) on Thursday, around 790 million tourists travelled internationally in the first seven months of 2024, about 11 percent more than in 2023 and only 4 percent less than in 2019.

Data show a strong start to the year, followed by a more modest second quarter. Results are in line with UN Tourism's projection of a full recovery in international arrivals in 2024 despite ongoing economic and geopolitical risks.

"International tourism is on track to consolidate its full recovery from the biggest crisis in the sector's history. The ongoing rebound comes despite a range of economic and geopolitical challenges, highlighting the strong demand for international travel as well as the effectiveness of boosting air connections and easing visa restrictions," UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said.

"This recovery also highlights the growing need for tourism planning and managing to cater for its impacts on communities in a way that the immense socio-economic benefits are paired with inclusive and sustainable policies".

According to the report, the Middle East remained the strongest-growing region in relative terms, with international arrivals climbing 26 percent above 2019 levels in the first seven months of 2024.

Africa welcomed 7 percent more tourists than in the same months of 2019. Europe and the Americas recovered 99 percent and 97 percent of their pre-pandemic arrivals respectively during these seven months.

Asia and the Pacific recorded 82 percent of its pre-pandemic tourist numbers (-18 percent versus 2019) reaching 85 percent in June and 86 percent in July.

Revised data for 2023 shows export revenues from international tourism reaching USD 1.8 trillion (including receipts and passenger transport), virtually the same as before the pandemic (-1 percent in real terms compared to 2019).

Tourism direct GDP also recovered pre-pandemic levels in 2023, reaching an estimated USD 3.4 trillion, equivalent to 3 percent of global GDP. In 2019 tourism directly contributed to 4 percent of global GDP.

The UN Tourism Confidence Index shows positive expectations for the last part of the year. (end)

