Lebanese Officials Warn Over Use Of Pagers, Walkie-Talkies As Death Toll From Attacks Rises To 37
Date
9/19/2024 3:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Lebanese health Minister Firass Abiad announced on Thursday that the death toll from recent cyber attacks across the country has risen to 37, with an additional 287 people in critical condition.
In response to the explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies during these cyber attacks, the Lebanese Director General of Civil Aviation has banned the carrying of such devices onboard aircraft, according to state media.
Lebanon's Foreign Minister also issued a stern warning, describing the attacks as a "blatant assault on Lebanon's Sovereignty and security," and cautioned that this dangerous development could "signal a wider war."
MENAFN19092024000063011010ID1108694109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.