Lebanese Officials Warn Over Use Of Pagers, Walkie-Talkies As Death Toll From Attacks Rises To 37

Doha, Qatar: Lebanese Firass Abiad announced on Thursday that the death toll from recent across the country has risen to 37, with an additional 287 people in critical condition.

In response to the explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies during these cyber attacks, the Lebanese Director General of Civil has banned the carrying of such devices onboard aircraft, according to state media.

Lebanon's Foreign Minister also issued a stern warning, describing the attacks as a "blatant assault on Lebanon's and security," and cautioned that this dangerous development could "signal a wider war."