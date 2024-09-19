عربي


Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Diversification Of Joint Activities On Middle Corridor

9/19/2024

Akbar Novruz

The diversification of joint activities on developing the Trans-Caspian International transport Route (Middle Corridor) between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed, Azernews reports with reference to "Azerbaijan Railways" JSC (ADY).

The discussions occurred during a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of ADY, and Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of the Board of "Uzbekistan Railways" SC. The meeting was held within the consultative gathering of railway administration heads on establishing the "Eurasian Transport Route" International Association in Baku.

Key areas of cooperation in transport between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were addressed, alongside other mutual interests. The significance of bolstering joint efforts under the Memorandum of Understanding, signed between the railway administrations in June, was highlighted.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized Uzbekistan's upcoming contribution to the Eurasian Transport Route through the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway project.

AzerNews

