Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Discuss Diversification Of Joint Activities On Middle Corridor
9/19/2024 10:10:47 AM
The diversification of joint activities on developing the
Trans-Caspian International transport Route (Middle Corridor)
between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed,
Azernews reports with reference to "Azerbaijan
Railways" JSC (ADY).
The discussions occurred during a meeting between Rovshan
Rustamov, Chairman of ADY, and Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of the
Board of "Uzbekistan Railways" SC. The meeting was held within the
consultative gathering of railway administration heads on
establishing the "Eurasian Transport Route" International
Association in Baku.
Key areas of cooperation in transport between Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan were addressed, alongside other mutual interests. The
significance of bolstering joint efforts under the Memorandum of
Understanding, signed between the railway administrations in June,
was highlighted.
Additionally, the meeting emphasized Uzbekistan's upcoming
contribution to the Eurasian Transport Route through the
Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway project.
