Working To Change The World: Manpowergroup's 2023-2024 ESG Report Highlights Commitment To Sustainable Growth And A People-First Future Of Work

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ManpowerGroup released its 2023-2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report - Working to Change the World: Creating Global Impact, One Job at a Time . The fourth annual report

details ManpowerGroup's advancements across its strategic ESG pillars of Planet, People & Prosperity, and Principles of Governance, highlighting significant progress in upskilling initiatives, expanded commitments to preparing the workforce for the green transition, and in adoption and fleet electrification.

2023-2024 Working to Change the World

"ManpowerGroup's purpose – that meaningful sustainable employment has the power to change the world – has never been more relevant or necessary. As transformative changes such as AI and the global green energy transition progress, we have a generational opportunity to shape the future of work," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "By taking a people-first approach, focusing on upskilling, embracing emerging technologies, and prioritizing sustainability, we're not just adapting to change – we're driving it."

"Seventy-five years ago, our founder Elmer Winter didn't just launch a company, he launched a mission to help find the talent businesses needed to thrive," said ManpowerGroup Chief Sustainability Officer Ruth Harper. "Today, we still carry that torch and that's why the theme of this year's report is Creating Global Impact, One Job at a Time – sharing how we are improving people's employability and prosperity while prioritizing climate action and caring for our planet. Our focus remains on progress, not just pledges. Because we believe ESG is more than a reporting obligation. It is a framework to drive superior performance as we Work to Change the World."

2023-2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Planet



Recognized by TIME Magazine as one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies in 2024

Achieved 100% renewable electricity at ManpowerGroup Global Headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, earning Energy Star certification



The LEED Gold certified building now ranks in the top 25% of US headquarters for energy efficiency, having reduced overall electricity consumption by 18% in just one year

By the end of 2024, 43% of total electricity used by ManpowerGroup facilities in the United States will be renewably sourced Grew electric vehicle fleet to more than 500 vehicles in 2024, while simultaneously removing almost 350 gas-powered vehicles

People & Prosperity



ManpowerGroup's Executive Leadership Team now includes 30% women, 40% racially diverse and 70% non-US born members, and 32 women sit on our 95-person Global Leadership Team

Reinforced commitment to train, develop, and place up to 10 million people into green jobs by 2030 to accelerate the green transition and support our client's global sustainability initiatives

Experis Academy joined the ServiceNow RiseUp program and conducted its first bootcamp to recruit, train, and place candidates from across Europe in high-demand ServiceNow roles

More than 240,000 people across 12 countries are now learning new skills and developing in their careers thanks to Manpower's MyPath platform

Impacted nearly 30,000 refugees globally in 2023 (10,000+ in the U.S., 20,000 in Europe), an 85% increase from 2022, advancing towards our three-year goal of supporting 48,000 refugees

The Working Mindset program developed by ManpowerGroup UK was recognized for its groundbreaking design and positive impact on mental wellness by the Movement to Work Annual Awards Young people in ManpowerGroup's Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) focused programs in Italy and France have offered 2,400 hours of training across 16 skills tracks

Principles of Governance



Recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th time

Achieved a Platinum medal in the 2023 EcoVadis assessment, improving from our previous gold rating and placing us in the top 1% of all rated companies worldwide, and earned new medals for 13 countries, expanding our EcoVadis coverage to 25+ countries overall

Continued to update our comprehensive guidelines for ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) Honored by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality

These achievements demonstrate ManpowerGroup's ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable business practices that prioritize both social progress and environmental stewardship.

Explore ManpowerGroup's 2023-2024 Working to Change the World report at: .

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup ® (NYSE: MAN ), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower , Experis , and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

