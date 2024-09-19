Study shows ‘superbugs’ will murder tens of millions by 2050

(MENAFN) A recent study published in The Lancet medical journal has issued a stark warning about the looming threat of antibiotic-resistant infections, projecting that these so-called “superbugs” could lead to the deaths of over 39 million people globally over the next 25 years. In addition, another 169 million individuals are expected to succumb to related complications due to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).



AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens evolve to withstand the effects of medications designed to treat them. This resistance renders infections difficult or impossible to manage, facilitating their spread to others. The study predicts a nearly 70 percent increase in AMR-related fatalities by 2050 compared to levels recorded in 2022. It anticipates that the annual death toll due to these resistant infections will rise to approximately 1.91 million, up from 1.14 million in 2021. Moreover, AMR is projected to contribute to 8.2 million deaths annually, a significant increase from the 4.71 million documented previously.



Conducted by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project, the study analyzed mortality data and hospital records from 204 countries and territories to generate these alarming estimates over a three-decade period.



Interestingly, the study noted a significant decline in AMR-related fatalities among children under five years old, decreasing from 488,000 in 1990 to 193,000 in 2022. This number is expected to halve again by mid-century. In contrast, deaths associated with AMR among older adults are on the rise, particularly among those aged 70 and above, where fatalities are projected to surge by 146% by 2050—from 512,353 to 1.3 million.



The findings underscore the urgent need for global action to combat the rise of antibiotic resistance, particularly as populations age and the burden of these infections grows. As the medical community grapples with the implications of these projections, it is clear that addressing AMR will be critical for safeguarding public health in the coming decades.

