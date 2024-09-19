Venezuela looks for detention warrant for Milei

(MENAFN) Venezuela has initiated a criminal investigation against Argentine President Javier Milei in response to the controversial transfer of a seized cargo plane to the United States. The investigation centers on the Emtrasur Cargo Boeing 747-300FM, which was originally acquired from Iran’s Mahan Air. In August 2022, Argentine authorities seized the aircraft at the request of the US, following Mahan Air's inclusion on a blacklist due to export restrictions imposed on Iran.



Venezuela has consistently protested the detention of the aircraft, claiming that Argentina violated international law and has demanded compensation for the loss. The situation escalated in March 2024 when Venezuela closed its airspace to all flights to and from Argentina, signaling deepening tensions between the two nations.



On Wednesday, Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab announced the appointment of two prosecutors to pursue arrest warrants for President Milei, his sister Karina Milei, who leads the president’s office, and Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich. Saab accused the Argentine leadership of committing seven different crimes under Venezuelan law, including “aggravated theft” and money laundering. He indicated that a “competent court here in Venezuela” would soon make a ruling on these warrants.



Saab further stated that the impounded aircraft was "illegally" transferred to the US, where it was subsequently “completely dismantled,” an action that he claimed caused outrage within Venezuela.



In response, the Argentine Foreign Ministry condemned the arrest warrants, asserting that the transfer of the plane had been legally sanctioned by Argentina’s judiciary as part of a bilateral treaty with the United States. The statement emphasized the independence of the judiciary, asserting that the government cannot and should not interfere with its decisions.



Since taking office in 2023, President Milei, who identifies as an anarcho-capitalist, has expressed intentions to enhance Argentina's strategic alliance with the US. This latest development not only highlights the strained relations between Venezuela and Argentina but also illustrates the broader geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly concerning US involvement. As the situation unfolds, the potential for further diplomatic fallout remains a significant concern for both countries.

