(MENAFN) The violence in the occupied West Bank escalated significantly yesterday, resulting in the deaths of two Palestinians amid fierce clashes between Palestinian resistance factions and Israeli forces in the town of Qabatiya, situated in the Jenin district. At the same time, a large number of extremist settlers stormed the courtyards of the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque, further heightening tensions in the region.



The Palestinian of Health reported that a 17-year-old boy, Hassan Youssef Al-Shaer, was killed by gunfire from Israeli forces near Ni'lin, located west of Ramallah, early in the morning. The Israeli military detained his body, providing no justification for the shooting or clarity on whether his remains would be returned to his family.



Earlier that day, another Palestinian, 55-year-old Samir Omar, was shot and killed by Israeli forces as he attempted to cross the apartheid wall near the Shweikeh suburb north of Tulkarm. Reports from local sources stated that Omar posed no threat to the soldiers at the time he was shot, receiving a fatal bullet to the chest.



The Palestinian Health Authority has announced that the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank has now reached 706 since the onset of the Zionist war on the Gaza Strip, which has now lasted 348 days.



In Qabatiya, the Israeli military responded to the escalating situation by sending reinforcements following an incursion by special forces into the town. The Jenin Brigade of the al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, reported that its members successfully identified an Israeli special unit attempting to surround a house.



The al-Quds Brigades stated that their fighters engaged in intense combat with Israeli forces surrounding the besieged home, launching heavy gunfire at both infantry troops and military vehicles, reportedly achieving direct hits. Additionally, they successfully targeted a military vehicle with a pre-prepared explosive device, resulting in significant damage.



As violence continues to escalate, the situation in the West Bank remains precarious. The ongoing clashes illustrate the deepening conflict between Palestinian resistance and Israeli occupation forces, perpetuating a cycle of violence that claims lives on both sides and leaves the region in a state of turmoil.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692031