Abhishek Banerjee: Eating Food Prepared By Mother Is The Biggest Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Abhishek Banerjee said for him eating“maa ke haath ka khaana” is the biggest puja for him.

Talking about how he plans to celebrate Durga Puja this year, Abhishek told IANS:“I don't know. Maybe I will call my parents to Bombay. And if they come, I will eat food prepared by my mother. I think that is the biggest puja for me, to have food prepared by my mother.”

Asked what cinema means to him, he said it is his“love.”

“Cinema is my life. Whenever someone asks me what cinema is, I say cinema is my love. Like you celebrate Valentine's Day with love. I think I celebrate cinema every day. For me, coming home means that I watch a film or a show on TV.”

“I listen to or read any story that makes me happy. And I divert my attention from the difficulties of life.”

Abhishek, who started his career with theatre, has performed in a myriad of characters and showcased his acting prowess in playing positive and shades of gray on screen.

He said that acting is like a game for him.

“We are players. Just like players go to different sports and play. Similarly, I go to different genres of acting and come back. I have been training for many years. I have learned a lot. So, I never take credit for how I can play different characters. It's my job. And I really enjoy playing different characters.”

Abhishek was last seen on screen in action drama film“Veda”, which is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film also stars John Abraham, Sharvari and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is inspired by true events.

The actor was also seen in“Stree 2,” which is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to“Stree”, which was released in 2018.

“Stree 2” also features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film follows a group of friends who must defeat a malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.