Harris, Zelensky To Meet In Washington Next Week - CNN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington next week.

That's according to CNN , which refers to three sources familiar with the planning, Ukrinform reports.

Asked on Wednesday whether Harris will meet with Zelensky next week, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby suggested she might if the opportunity presented itself.

"I know she has met with President Zelensky face-to-face on a couple of occasions, and I know she's spoken to him on the phone. I have little doubt that if the opportunity presents itself, and both of them can have another conversation, they will, but you'll have to talk to her staff," Kirby told reporters.

A person familiar with the matter also confirmed to Bloomberg that Harris plans to meet with Zelensky next week.

Zelensky said earlier that he would present Ukraine's victory plan to President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.