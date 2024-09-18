Over 10,700 Palestinians Detained In Occupied West Bank Since October 7

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli forces detained at least 30 people, including a child and

former detainees, in the occupied West Bank

during the last 24 hours.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society said in a joint statement that the detention operations took place across the

governorates

of Salfit, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Ramallah, accompanied by widespread raids and abuse, assaults and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to vandalism and destruction of citizens' homes.

In Salfit, the occupation forces detained several Palestinians after raiding and vandalizing their homes.

In Bethlehem, the village of Husan and Wadi Fukin witnessed a large-scale arrest campaign, where 17 people from the village of Husan were detained and later released after hours of interrogation and beating, while three others were kept in detention.

In Hebron, the occupation forces detained eight civilians from Al-Fawwar camp after raids and attacks on citizens, in addition to setting up observation points on the rooftops of several

houses.

In Ramallah, the forces stormed the villages of Jifna and Al-Amari camp, where they detained two young men after raiding their homes.

PPS and the Commission affirmed that, the total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank since October 7th has risen to over

10,700. This figure includes those detained from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those taken hostage.