Rita Montgomery Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Unlocking Success' With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rita Montgomery

NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce an exciting new collaboration with Rita Montgomery, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success," alongside an exceptional group of authors, including the renowned Jack Canfield.

Scheduled for release in late Fall 2024, "Unlocking Success" is poised to engage and inspire readers with its powerful stories and actionable insights, offering a roadmap to achieving personal and professional fulfillment.

For over 40 years, Rita Montgomery has been a life-long learner - with her greatest and wisest teacher being her daughter, Jennifer. Passionate about the Art of Communication and offering guidance and support for parents of neurodiversity children, she speaks from her own life and experiences.

As a college instructor, communication skills was part of the curriculum she taught. Jennifer's journey showed her that when we take the time to truly listen, to get curious, to open our minds and hearts to new perspectives, we open ourselves up to a richer, more colorful, and more inclusive world – a valuable lesson she instilled in me.

Rita received her university education in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The next years were spent living in Western Canada, as her career and personal life took her to explore the beauty of Canada.

Rita also enjoys time spent travelling to visit family, engaging in conversations with new people and enrolling in new courses to expand her mind. Currently, Rita resides on beautiful Vancouver Island, BC – close to her daughter, and two rambunctious boys- her cats named Valki and Kytheon.

For more information or to inquire about booking Rita for a presentation, please visit .

E: ....

SuccessBooks® is proud to feature Rita Montgomery as a co-author of“Unlocking Success.” This transformative book, featuring contributions from Rita, Jack Canfield, and other distinguished authors, promises to empower readers with invaluable wisdom and actionable insights.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.