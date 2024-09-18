Cetecom Advanced Re-Certifies Rohde & Schwarz's Ecall PSAP For Testing And Collaborates On Next Generation Ecall

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rohde & Schwarz has successfully passed its re-certification of its EU eCall test solution conducted by the independent test house cetecom advanced. This achievement underscores the commitment of both companies to providing standards-compliant, next generation eCall test solutions and reinforces their position as leaders.



Caption: Cetecom advanced selects R&S CMX500, an all-in-one 4G/5G communication tester, for NG eCall conformance tests in their lab.



The new eCall Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1180, which took effect on May 9, 2024, includes updates for 2G and 3G circuit switched (CS) eCall. In response, Rohde & Schwarz has updated its R&S CMW-KA094 eCall end-to-end (E2E) conformance test solution to ensure compliance with the latest eCall regulations and standards such as EN 16454:2023. This update enables manufacturers and suppliers to meet the new requirements and ensures seamless integration of eCall in-vehicle systems (IVS).



The re-certification by cetecom advanced confirms that the R&S CMW-KA094 eCall test software, which simulates a public safety answering point (PSAP), meets the requirements for handling eCalls, receiving emergency data and interacting with in-vehicle eCall systems. This puts manufacturers and suppliers, who use the Rohde & Schwarz solution, in a favourable position for acceptance tests of their emergency call systems and highlights Rohde & Schwarz's commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable eCall test solutions.



Rohde & Schwarz and cetecom advanced also agreed to continue their cooperation and jointly bring up a standard compliant test solution for next generation eCall using 4G and 5G network infrastructure for lab testing. cetecom advanced, a designated technical service for eCall, supports the current revisions of the relevant NG eCall standards from CEN (e.g. EN 17240, EN 17184 and EN 16072) and has a long history in the area of eCall testing, certification and standardization. The test solution is based on the R&S CMX500, an all-in-one 4G/5G radio communication tester, which has been selected by cetecom advanced for their lab as test platform for NG eCall conformance tests. The R&S CMX500 exhibits features such as internal IMS server with MSD via SIP support, VoLTE/VoNR testing for eCall service, and furthermore unique IP and application test capabilities.



With the joint verification of the R&S CMX-KA098 NG eCall test software from Rohde & Schwarz in cooperation with cetecom advanced, customers receive a test solution that complies with the latest CEN standards for NG eCall, thereby enabling the industry to adopt next generation eCall which will be mandatory for all vehicle suppliers supplying the European market from 2026.





