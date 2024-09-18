Techmediabreaks N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) Announces 'Steady Progress' On Joint Solar PV Project With Solterra

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.), a pioneer clean tech company offering sustainable solutions for and innovation to the agri-tech market, and Solterra Energy Ltd. today announced additional progress in relation to the integration of Solterra's Solar PV joint venture (“JV”) project in Melz, Germany. According to the announcement, Solterra recently submitted a statutory plan (“B-PLAN”) draft, an essential zoning submission, to the city. This submission represented an important step forward for Solterra and the project.

“We are pleased with Solterra's steady progress on our joint project. The expertise of the Solterra team is evident across various aspects of the project, including regulatory and statutory matters, infrastructure development, and establishing partnerships,” said David Palach, N2OFF's CEO.

To view the full press release, visit

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for the agri-tech. Through its operational activities, it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri-tech market. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, aims to contribute in tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (N

2O) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 310 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF Ltd. aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project with a total capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. N2OFF also has a minority ownership in Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) , a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options.

For more information about N2OFF and NTWO OFF, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to N2OFF are available in the company's newsroom at

