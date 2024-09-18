Mytennistrip Launches To Simplify Tennis Travel Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The launch of MyTennisTrip , a new dedicated to helping enthusiasts streamline their plans, was announced today. The website provides users with resources to find hotels and flights when attending ATP tournaments, with WTA support scheduled to launch later this year.

Comprehensive Resource for Tennis Travel

MyTennisTrip offers an extensive directory of ATP tournaments, including detailed information on each location, local facilities, and a curated list of hotels near the tournament arenas. The platform is designed to simplify the planning process for tennis fans and travelers by providing easy access to essential travel information.

About MyTennisTrip

Founded by Tomas Mazowski, a dedicated tennis player and travel enthusiast, MyTennisTrip combines expert insights with user-generated content to serve as a reliable resource for tennis travelers. The platform is committed to making tennis travel easier and more enjoyable by offering up-to-date information on tournaments, accommodations, and related services.

For more information, visit MyTennisTrip or contact Tomas Mazowski.

