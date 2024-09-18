Robb Napolitano Joins MRI Software As VP Of Product Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PropTech firm welcomes affordable and public veteran

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in software and services, has appointed Robb Napolitano as Vice President, Product Innovation. In this role, Napolitano will spearhead the continued growth and evolution of MRI's affordable and public housing solutions, including the recently launched MRI PHA Pro , an integrated solution for public housing and voucher management compliance.

Napolitano, who is based in New York, brings over 17 years of experience in real estate technologies across multiple organizations. In his previous role as Chief Information Officer at The Brooksville Company, he oversaw all information and technology platforms, leveraging technology to reduce costs, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize revenue. His oversight included the largest federally subsidized property in the U.S.: Spring Creek Towers, a 150-acre campus supporting 17,500 residents located in Brooklyn, NY. Earlier, Napolitano held executive positions at industry-leading organizations, including Rose Associates and MAXX Properties.

"Robb has been a longtime client and valued partner for over 12 years, and he joins us at a pivotal moment," said Marc DiCapua, Senior Vice President of Product Innovation for MRI Software . "Robb was an essential collaborator and early adopter of MRI's Affordable Housing product, ensuring that it addressed the evolving needs of the sector. I am excited for the impact his experience will have as he leads MRI's affordable and public housing teams, bringing fresh energy to our subsidized housing product portfolio."

"I've been a strong advocate of MRI's technology for many years, having successfully implemented the solution across multiple organizations," said Napolitano . "MRI is committed to helping PHAs and Affordable housing providers address the challenges of the nationwide housing crisis. The people who serve this industry are passionate about the work they do, and MRI is just as passionate about helping them cultivate thriving communities. I am looking forward to continuing this effort and increasing that momentum."

Napolitano added, "I am also eager to engage with our PHA and Affordable clients at this year's MRI Ascend users conference in San Diego, October 20-23, where we'll share the latest product roadmap and enhancements for the industry."

