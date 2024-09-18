RE-Invest 2024: Mous Worth Rs 59,000 Signed For 94,460 MW Hydro Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) The"RE-Invest 2024" summit, organised by the of New and Energy, concluded here on Wednesday. The event, in which over 200 companies participated, witnessed the signing of MoUs worth Rs 59,000 crore for 94,460 MW pumped hydropower projects.

The summit focused on the crucial role of renewable in combating global warming and climate change. The event included more than 500 business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who chaired the closing ceremony, emphasised that renewable energy is not just an option but a necessity for the survival of living beings, urging citizens to contribute to environmental protection.

During his address, V-P Dhankhar highlighted the country's global leadership in the renewable energy sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting "India's call for a shift toward sustainable energy practices".

The Vice President stressed that natural resources should be used responsibly to avoid catastrophic consequences and called for global unity in tackling climate change. He also praised Gujarat's historical significance and its present-day leadership in renewable energy.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi emphasised that the firm commitment to green energy drives India toward a more sustainable future.

"India has transformed renewable energy into a global movement, bringing multiple countries together through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance. This has positioned India as a leader in global renewable energy efforts, earning international respect," he said.

Pralhad Joshi referenced Mahatma Gandhi's life as an inspiration for sustainability, noting the latter's minimal carbon footprint as a model for self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

He stressed that India is following this path by leveraging natural resources for sustainable development.

The Union Minister also expressed optimism in advancing India's renewable energy journey and fulfilling PM Modi's vision of a "Developed India by 2047" (Viksit Bharat@2047).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed confidence that the summit would give momentum to PM Modi's "One Sun, One Earth, One Grid" vision, further cementing his state's role as a leader in renewable energy.

CM Patel referenced Gujarat's solar and hydropower projects, including establishing the country's first solar energy park in Charanka and recent hydroelectricity achievements.