Ammo Depot Attacked By Ukrainian Drones Used To Store Iskander, Tochka-U Missiles - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drones launched by the Security Service (SBU), GUR defense intelligence, and Special Operations Forces destroyed a large warehouse of the Russian MoD's main missile and artillery department in the settlement of Toropets, Tver region.

The site is used to store Iskander operational-tactical missiles, Tochka-U tactical missiles, KAB aerial guided bombs, and artillery ammunition, according to Ukrinform's source in the SBU.

The interlocutor added that the SBU, alongside other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces, continues to systemically shrink the enemy missile capabilities Russia has been using to pummel Ukrainian cities.

Eighteenrecorded in Russia's Tver region after drone hits ammo depot

The source says the Ukrainian drones that hit the facility caused a series of massive detonations. The blaze has already engulfed a 6km-wide area while local authorities have announced civilian evacuation.

"We are working to set up a similar show at other Russian military facilities that are feeding Russia's war against Ukraine," the source emphasized.

As reported earlier, Russian media wrote that a number of drones had attacked Russia in the early hours of Wednesday, September 18.