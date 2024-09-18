Al Hilal Down Al Rayyan To Begin Title Hunt With Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Al Rayyan: Reigning champions Al Hilal defeated hosts Al Rayyan 3-1 in their thrilling AFC (ACL) Elite opener at Ahmad Bin Ali yesterday.

The thrilling game saw both the teams creating multiple opportunities with the visitors being rewarded for their precision as they got off to a strong start in their quest for a fifth continental title.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the opener for Jorge Jesus' side in 15th minute with Joao Cancelo and Marcos Leonardo's goals late in the first half sealing their win. Al Rayyan couldn't find more goals after Roger Guedes launched a fightback with a strike two minutes into the second half.

“It's a disappointing defeat as we played well. The score-line doesn't reflect our performance,” said Al Rayyan coach Poya Asbaghi.

“A decline in performance late in the second half allowed Al Hilal to score two quick goals. When you let your guard down against Al Hilal, you're going to concede goals. We made a strong comeback in the second half, pressing hard and even managing to score a goal.”

“It's not enough to play well in attack; we need to improve our defensive play. If we can address this in the future, we'll bounce back in the coming matches,” said the coach.

The hosts started on a bright note with Guedes testing Al Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou“Bono' with a fiery shot from outside the box within the first 10 seconds of kick off.

The Moroccan goalkeeper then saved another ambitious hit from new Al Rayyan's new signing Mahmoud Trezeguet as the hosts were producing entertaining display in front of their home fans.

But they lacked accuracy with most of their 10 attempts including four shots on target hardly producing a serious threat for Bono, who was phenomenal in the first half.

The visitors, however, converted their first good opportunity with Sergej firing home the opener heading a perfect Malcom cross.

Achraf Bencharki tried to find an equaliser with a long-range strike but failed to beat his compatriot Bono, who kept Al Hilal's lead intact with another fine stop from David Garcia's header following a 19th minute corner.

With Al Rayyan unable to beat Bono, Al Hilal extended their lead firing two quick goals as Malcom again played a role setting up Cancelo for a clinical shot with a short through pass in 42nd minute.

A perfect low cross by Joao Cancelo then found Leonardo, who chipped in the centre of the box for Al Hilal's third goal in 44th minute.

Al Rayyan fought hard to make a comeback and Guedes pulled one back with a shot from a close range after Bencharki's assist soon after the resumption.

Al Hilal could have restored their three-goal cushion in 71st minute but Al Rayyan goalkeeper Paulo Victor made a fabulous save from Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick, stretching to his left after Julien De Sart's handball conceded the penalty.

After Malcom was denied by the post, Victor made further super saves from late Salem Al Dawsari's efforts to keep Al Rayyan in the match.

But Al Hilal kept the home team at bay to ensure a comfortable win in the end.