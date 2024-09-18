Azerenergy Enhances Skills Of Energy Workers In Kalbajar Through Green Energy Training

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Azerenergy" OJSC recently held a practical training course on "green energy" to enhance the education and professionalism of employees who implement both domestic and international projects, Azernews reports.

The last 3-4 years have seen significant progress in the country's electric power industry, highlighting the scale and importance of the work accomplished.

This work, requiring dedication and hard effort, is carried out by hundreds of local personnel and specialists committed to advancing electricity development.

Our energy workers, mobilized to illuminate the challenging terrain of the Kalbajar region, face snow, blizzards, and various dangers, and are now achieving further improvements through these courses.

Currently, 26 of the 35 specialists working at the "Soyugbulag," "Chirag-1," "Chirag-2," "Meydan," "Kalbajar-1," and "Kamishli" small hydropower plants operated by "Yashil Enerji" LLC in Kalbajar are receiving certificates.

It's noteworthy that "AzerEnergy" has built and commissioned approximately 45 hydroelectric power stations and substations in the liberated economic regions of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, where the majority of the workforce consists of local residents.