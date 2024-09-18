Azerenergy Enhances Skills Of Energy Workers In Kalbajar Through Green Energy Training
9/18/2024 3:11:25 AM
Nazrin Abdul
"Azerenergy" OJSC recently held a practical training course on
"green energy" to enhance the education and professionalism of
employees who implement both domestic and international projects,
Azernews reports.
The last 3-4 years have seen significant progress in the
country's electric power industry, highlighting the scale and
importance of the work accomplished.
This work, requiring dedication and hard effort, is carried out
by hundreds of local personnel and specialists committed to
advancing electricity development.
Our energy workers, mobilized to illuminate the challenging
terrain of the Kalbajar region, face snow, blizzards, and various
dangers, and are now achieving further improvements through these
courses.
Currently, 26 of the 35 specialists working at the "Soyugbulag,"
"Chirag-1," "Chirag-2," "Meydan," "Kalbajar-1," and "Kamishli"
small hydropower plants operated by "Yashil Enerji" LLC in Kalbajar
are receiving certificates.
It's noteworthy that "AzerEnergy" has built and commissioned
approximately 45 hydroelectric power stations and substations in
the liberated economic regions of Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur,
where the majority of the workforce consists of local
residents.
