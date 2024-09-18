Drone Hits Ammunition Depot In Russia's Tver Region
Date
9/18/2024 1:06:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tver region of Russia, a drone hit an ammunition depot, and the population is partially evacuated.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to RIA Novosti in Telegram .
“Air defense repels a massive UAV attack in Toropets, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from the territory where air defense is fighting and extinguishing the fire , according to the leadership of the Tver region,” the publication says.
Local publics claim that the UAV attack targeted an ammunition depot. Explosions were heard in the city and a fire broke out.
Read also:
Invaders attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones
, artillery
Explosions were also reported in four other Russian regions.
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 15, Russia reported a nighttime drone attack in three regions.
Photo is illustrative
Video: ASTRA/Telegram
MENAFN18092024000193011044ID1108685914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.