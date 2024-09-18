Drone Hits Ammunition Depot In Russia's Tver Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tver region of Russia, a drone hit an ammunition depot, and the population is partially evacuated.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to RIA Novosti in Telegram .

“Air defense repels a massive UAV attack in Toropets, it was decided to partially evacuate the population from the territory where air defense is fighting and extinguishing the fire , according to the leadership of the Tver region,” the publication says.

Local publics claim that the UAV attack targeted an ammunition depot. Explosions were heard in the city and a fire broke out.

Explosions were also reported in four other Russian regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 15, Russia reported a nighttime drone attack in three regions.

Photo is illustrative

Video: ASTRA/Telegram