(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as the Line Fire continues to burn in San Barnardino County – now covering 39,111 acres with 49% containment as of 5:00 PM on September 17,2024 -- the Dovid Oved Retreat Center, a Jewish camp located in Running Springs, hosted a special barbecue to express their heartfelt gratitude to over 110 firefighters from various agencies who have worked tirelessly to protect the camp and surrounding communities from the recent wildfires.

In addition to the meal, the retreat center has provided ongoing support: offering essential resources such as water for trucks, beds for rest, bathrooms, parking and staging areas for vehicles, and other facilities to the firefighters battling the blaze.

The wildfire, which began earlier this month, posed a serious threat to the retreat center and nearby areas. However, due to the swift, coordinated response from CAL FIRE, Running Springs Fire Department, and other agencies, the retreat center was miraculously spared from damage.



"We are deeply thankful to these brave men and women who risked their lives to save our retreat and the surrounding community," said Joe Zapeda, head of maintenance of the Dovid Oved Retreat Center. "In addition to offering them a meal today, we are committed to continuing to support their efforts in any way we can. Providing a place for them to rest and recharge is a small token of our immense gratitude."

While the wildfire continues to pose challenges, the collaboration between the retreat center and firefighting agencies demonstrates the power of community support in times of crisis.

In showing their gratitude to the firefighters, who have been working under extreme conditions, the retreat center has given them the much-needed respite and nourishment they need to keep pushing forward.

About Dovid Oved Retreat Center:

The Dovid Oved Retreat Center is an 85-acre facility located in the scenic mountains of Running Springs, California. It serves as a retreat for both Jewish and non-Jewish groups, offering a space for community building, fostering friendships, and outdoor education. The center hosts Moshava Alevy during the summer months and is available year-round for community events and private bookings, providing a serene and versatile environment for various gatherings and programs.

