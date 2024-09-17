More Squirrels Expected In Virginia Homes As Temperatures Cool

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Observation and quick action are critical to preventing animals from nesting in your house.

- Clement Miller of Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As warm summer temperatures give way to cooler days and changing leaves, it's important to not forget one critical autumn task: safeguarding your home from squirrel inhabitation.

Squirrels – of both the regular and flying variety - can enter homes in various ways, including gable vents, soffits, and dryer vents. As part of their life cycle, they seek comfortable spots in the fall and winter months to nest and prepare to deliver a litter of babies, typically in February.

And once they've identified a nice, safe home? They'll keep returning year after year. Locating squirrel presence early, during the months when it is getting colder, is critical to limiting damage.

Think you may have squirrels in your house? Take note of any activity and consult a wildlife control specialist. Getting a squirrel out of your house may be slightly more complicated than you think.

Clement Miller of Virginia's Blue Ridge Wildlife & Fisheries Management offers this word of caution to homeowners:“Sealing your house before squirrels get in is a good idea. But blocking suspected entry points once squirrels might already be inside could actually trap them inside your home. Which can get even worse if a litter of 2-4 baby squirrels is birthed with no way to get out.” He advises getting in touch with someone who understands the biology of squirrels and the experience to expel them safely and effectively.

Homeowners should be aware that Virginia squirrel removal – as in taking the animals from your property - may be illegal, depending on where you live and your removal plans.

Skunks are another wildlife“neighbor” to watch out for this time of year. They can make their nests on the periphery of residential homes – particularly around decks and stoops – so they too can birth their young in a safe, protected environment. Mr. Miller advises special proactivity when dealing with a skunk issue.“Don't wait around and hope the skunks go away. The presence of just one female skunk can attract several male skunks to the area and your problem might escalate quickly.” Skunk removal in Virginia can be dangerous, so be sure to contact a professional.

So as you sip that apple cider or pumpkin spice latte, pay a little more attention to the exterior of your home. Look for new holes, evidence of animals nearby, and anything else that seems out of place.

If you notice something unusual, observe it from a safe distance and don't be afraid to call someone for help.

