Devout Converge At Hazratbal On Eid-E-Milad

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Devotees from across Kashmir Valley converged at the Dargah Hazratbal here on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of revered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Tuesday.

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the lakeside shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet, displayed after every prayer at the shrine five times a day.

However, the biggest congregation was witnessed at the afternoon prayers with devout converging at the shrine and its adjacent sprawling lawns along the banks of Dal Lake.

Most people were seen with folded hands while some had tears trickling down their faces as they had the glimpse of holy relic while praying for their wishes to be fulfilled on the occasion.

Besides Hazratbal, congregational prayers were also held at Asarisharif Kalashpora, Jenab Sahib Soura, Lal Bazar, Punjura Shopian, Khiram Sirhama Anantnag, Seer Hamdan Kaba Marg Qaimoh Ahmshrief Bandipora and Hazrat Janbaz Wali (RA) Baramulla. Nightlong prayers were held across the Valley where clerics threw light on the pious life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In the meanwhile, despite the religious zeal, some devotees expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's decision regarding the holiday.“The holiday should have been today,” said Gulzar, a young participant at Hazratbal.

Also, the Mufti Nasir ul Islam, the Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman MPL Board, expressed his surprise over the government's decision to declare a holiday for Rabi ul Awal on 16th September instead of 17th September.

In his statement, he clarified that the decision to observe 12th Rabi ul Awal on 17th September was based on the sighting of the crescent moon and not influenced by any political considerations.

In addition to the prayers, vendors around the Hazratbal Shrine have also set-up their stalls and people were seen visiting while such a stall was set up by scouts and guides camp of Sheikh-Ul-Aalam Model High School, Narwara, Srinagar who were seen disturbing refreshments among devotees.

It is important to mention, night-long prayers marked the beginning of Eid-e-Milad at the Hazratbal Shrine, where the relic was also displayed after Fajr prayers. Though the confusion surrounding the holiday impacted attendance, the devotion of those present never wavered, while administration have made arrangements for smoother traffic with diversion in place and dedicated parking slots to ease for devotees.