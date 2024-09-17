Catizen Airdrop Ends In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

The Catizen airdrop has become one of the most anticipated events in the market.

According to the official account of the project on X, the Catizen airdrop will involve some of the most popular centralized exchanges (CEXs), including Binance, Bybit, OKX, and others.

Users can fund their accounts on these CEXs until Sept. 18. On Sept. 20, trading will commence on the exchanges under the ticker CATI.

Catizen Airdrop: A Major Event

The Catizen is a web3 game on the blockchain, and it has gained significant popularity within this ecosystem, much like Hamster Kombat.

These decentralized applications (dapps) have sparked a trend in the crypto market for click-to-earn games.

The Catizen airdrop has also drawn attention because the game is available not only on Tron but also on the Mantle blockchain.

The Binance will be the largest centralized exchange handling CATI. According to Binance's official website, 1.6 million users have already participated in the crypto airdrop.

Catizen's UAW Growth Due to the Airdrop

According to DappRadar, the number of unique active wallets (UAW) interacting with Catizen has increased by 43.37% over the past 7 days. As a result, this dapp has become the fastest-growing game compared to others. At the time of writing, Catizen has 1.12 million UAW.

However, there are some controversies surrounding the Catizen airdrop. Some players have raised concerns about the transparency of CATI distribution, accusing the process of being unclear.

Additionally, the Pluto development team has been criticized for changing the criteria for token distribution. The hashtag #catizensscam has gained traction on X (formerly Twitter).

Initially, Pluto announced that 43% of CATI would be distributed during the airdrop. However, in a Sept. 14 post, it was revealed that only 34% would be distributed, with 9% allocated to Binance Launchpad users.