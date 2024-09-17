Unveiling The Centuries-Old Conspiracy: 'Ghost In The Machine' Documentary Seeks To Expose Music's Hidden Truth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael LaPointeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All is based on a lie.Music, audible expressions of basic mathematical proportions, is broken. This secret has been covered up by legendary thinkers such as Pythagoras, Plato, da Vinci, Galileo, Kepler, Descartes, Newton, and modern mathematicians to cement their ideas of what is considered perfection in terms of art.Emmy-nominated filmmaker Michael LaPointe intends to amplify this phenomenon in his new documentary, "Ghost in the Machine." The film strikes a bold chord against millennia of accepted harmonies, dating back over 2,500 years.The origination of this predicament is traced back to the ancient Greeks, who discovered music's proportions, and what they believed to be its most beautiful sounds as arising from the mathematical relationships between equal measurements of vibrating strings, such as the equations that the piano or any other stringed instrument can produce. The equal measurements could combine two tones in their harmonic beauty to create a sweet, mathematically objective union.Yet, these perfect equations were considered sour in the ears of the Eurocentric musical elite. In search of solutions, these elites began to alter the piano's tunings away from the mathematically correct way to express music into what they subjectively decided was the proper way music should sound. The fruits of their efforts have ended with the sacrificed tuning of today.Both critics and the layperson claimed that the results had stolen music's beauty, harmony, and emotional impact. The supporters suggested human minds and ears would learn to adapt. Unfortunately, they went beyond the subjective argument, ignoring that almost every field of natural law recognizes that mathematical principles rule the universe."Ghost in the Machine" is the tale of musical tuning in all its diversity. Rarely seen archival documents from history's greatest thinkers showcase their endless efforts to transform the material world. It marks a profound moment in cultural history about whether science can be artistic, notions of perfect harmony, and who determines this perfection.A trailer for the upcoming documentary can be viewed here:Additional information and media can be found on the documentary's crowdfunding page : #/For more information or to schedule an interview with Michael LaPointe, please contact:Michael LaPointe...About the Filmmakers:Michael LaPointe, Director, is an Emmy-nominated video editor, producer, and director. He has worked on projects for major networks and studios, including Sony, Fox, ABC, and Showtime. His credits include work on popular shows such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "NCIS," and "Ray Donovan." IMDb :Ana Fernandez Saiz, Producer, works in development, production and as a sales agent for various companies in Argentina, USA and Spain. She has collaborated in the organization of the co-production market at the International Film Festival in Mannheim, Germany (IFFMH). She has also worked as a Sales Coordinator for the international sales agency Cinema Republic. She holds a Technicature in Audiovisual Media (Cordoba's National University, Argentina).

