MCAA Unveils GEORGE: The First Purpose-Built Masonry AI System

GEORGE, The MCAA's AI Platform, Is Set To Revolutionize The Masonry Industry

- Dan KamysALGONQUIN, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is thrilled to reveal its industry-first, proprietary Artificial Intelligence system, GEORGE. This new system, named as an homage to MCAA's first association executive George Miller, has been developed for over two years and first previewed at this year's Midyear Meeting. It will revolutionize the support and resources available to masonry business owners of all sizes, and enhance efficiency like never before.Unlike other AI solutions that merely aggregate data and provide vague solutions while charging users exorbitant subscriptions, GEORGE offers real AI capabilities by understanding and applying industry-specific knowledge. Though it is human-like, GEORGE is not a human. Nor is it a Google search. It is masonry's ultimate productivity tool."GEORGE will help set the course for the future of the masonry industry. We've designed it to work on any device, feel like an operating system, and respond via both talk and typing. GEORGE will be the go-to tool in the industry's utility belt," said Jason Blake, Director of Software at MCAA. "Our AI has continuously improved since day one of development, and the more the industry uses it the better it will get."The innovation represents the MCAA's commitment to being the go-to resource for business owners and installers of masonry products. By leveraging the MCAA's relationships with the most influential industry stakeholders and wealth of technical and safety information, the software will provide an unparalleled experience.“The response after our preview at the Midyear Meeting was even better than we could have hoped. The real-time demonstrations of both the system and the carefully-calibrated Assistants confirmed that the masonry industry will greatly benefit from an approachable, purpose-built, and genuine AI platform. Email drafting, wall bracing, productivity, and industry-specific live Spanish translations are just four of over 30 assistants that we are testing and will roll out soon,” said Dan Kamys, the MCAA's Director of Content.“GEORGE lays the groundwork for the MCAA's next 75 years as we prepare to look back on our first 75.”GEORGE has been tailored to address a wide range of needs within the masonry industry, from technical troubleshooting and productivity adjustments to personalized content and complex project management. Some additional areas GEORGE will help the industry with include document management, educational resources, and safety and technical resources.The MCAA is beginning a live demo series, “Get To Know GEORGE: Masonry's AI System,” starting October 1st. Registration is free to anyone interested by visiting the link: Those who attend the live demos will become beta testers and receive immediate access to several Assistants. GEORGE's full release to the industry will begin in 2025.About Mason Contractors Association of America: The Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) is the national trade association representing mason contractors in the $33 billion industry. The MCAA is committed to preserving and promoting the trade by providing continuing education, advocating fair codes and standards, fostering a safe work environment, recruiting future manpower and marketing the benefits of masonry materials.About GEORGE: GEORGE is the Mason Contractors Association of America's proprietary, industry-specific Artificial Intelligence operating system. Built on the MCAA's experience serving as the masonry industry's focal point for over 75 years, it is designed to make the masonry industry more efficient than ever. GEORGE is a web-based experience that can run on any device through talk and/or type input. Its name is an homage to George Miller, the MCAA's first association executive.

