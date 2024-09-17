King, Egypt President Discuss Dangerous Developments In West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 17 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II and Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in a phone call on Tuesday, warned of the repercussions of the continued Israeli in the West Bank.Both leaders reiterated the need to step up efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza as a first step to stabilize the region and avoid a spillover of the conflict.They also stressed their rejection of the displacement of the Palestinians in the West and Gaza.His Majesty commended Egypt's efforts in working towards a comprehensive ceasefire, aiming to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.The King and President Al Sisi stressed the need to support the Palestinians in gaining their full legitimate rights, including the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.