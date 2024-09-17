Techmediabreaks Alphabet Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Acquisition Strategies Under Antitrust Scrutiny

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) , a tech giant known, through Google, for its search engine and a plethora of digital services, is currently under the microscope for its strategies, particularly the purchase of AdMeld in 2011. This move, as reported by TechXplore on Sept. 17, 2024, is being scrutinized in an antitrust trial led by the Justice Department. The trial accuses of buying up emerging competitors, such as DoubleClick in 2008 and Invite Media, to cement its dominance in the advertising market. This strategy is seen as an attempt to eliminate competition and control a larger share of the online ad tools sector.

The government's case against Google points out that after acquiring DoubleClick, Google saw yield management tools, which are crucial for websites to set ad prices, as a potential threat to its ad exchange platform. Despite initially underestimating the technology, Google recognized the rising influence of companies like AdMeld. This led to the acquisition of AdMeld for over $400 million, a figure well above its estimated value, and its subsequent integration into Google's advertising exchange, effectively shutting down the product. This move is portrayed as a deliberate effort to stifle competition and maintain Google's leading position in the ad market.

Neal Mohan, then a prominent figure in Google's display advertising division and now YouTube CEO, was instrumental in the acquisition of AdMeld. His actions and communications during the process indicate that Google was not merely filling a gap in its portfolio but was actively working to eliminate a competitor. Mohan's comparison of Google's AdX to streaming video, while dismissing AdMeld and similar technologies as outdated, underscores the strategic importance of the acquisition in keeping Google competitive against rivals like Yahoo Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

This antitrust trial against Google highlights the company's aggressive tactics to dominate the online advertising sector. It raises critical questions about the fine line between business expansion and the maintenance of fair competition. The outcome of this case could significantly impact Google's future strategies and the broader tech industry's approach to mergers and acquisitions.

Alphabet continues to perform robustly in the stock market. With a stock price of $158.92, marking a slight increase, and a market capitalization of about $1.96 trillion, Alphabet remains a formidable player in the tech industry. The fluctuation in its stock price, ranging from a low of $120.21 to a high of $191.75 over the past year, reflects the dynamic nature of the market and investor sentiment towards the company amidst ongoing legal challenges.

To view the company's latest earnings release, visit



About Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet is a collection of companies, the largest of which is Google. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998 and the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Billions of people use its wide range of popular products and platforms each day, like Search, Ads, Chrome, Cloud, YouTube and Android. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

