L'oréal Egypt Hosts 9Th Annual Skin And Hair Summit, Unveils New La Roche-Posay Anti-Pigmentation Serum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) L'Oréal Egypt hosted its ninth annual Skin and Hair Summit, drawing over 1,000 leading dermatologists from Egypt and the Middle East. The summit, accredited by the CPD Institute, was held at the Salah El-Din Citadel and focused on the latest developments and innovations in skin and hair care.

The summit featured four-panel discussions covering a range of topics, including hair science, acne treatment, hyperpigmentation, and anti-ageing. Dr Anna Kelly discussed hair science and androgenetic alopecia, while Professor May El Samahy focused on advancements in acne treatment. Professor Samia Essmat led a panel on hyperpigmentation, which saw the announcement of a new La Roche-Posay product. The summit concluded with an interactive anti-ageing session featuring Professor Shady Mahmoud and Dr. Amin Sharobeem.

On the sidelines of the summit, L'Oréal Egypt, through its international brand La Roche-Posay, unveiled its latest skincare innovation: MELAB3, a new serum designed to address localized pigmentation issues such as age spots and post-acne marks.

The MELAB3 serum, developed after 18 years of research and 121 scientific studies, is the first dermatological discolouration and dark spot solution powered by MelasylTM with 10% Niacinamide. The anti-ageing serum visibly reduces a range of skin discolouration, including sunspots, age spots, post-acne marks, and even the most persistent dark spots, with long-lasting results while respecting the natural tone of all skin.

“We are delighted to launch the 9th edition of the Skin and Hair Summit as a testament to our commitment to providing a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation,” said Dave Hughes, L'Oréal Egypt Managing Director.“This event continues to be a cornerstone for empowering the beauty industry and fostering collaboration among experts. We're incredibly proud to have welcomed such a dedicated group of doctors who are passionate about staying at the forefront of innovation. L'Oréal's commitment to R&D has been instrumental in driving these advancements.”

Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, LDB General Manager, added:“Hyperpigmentation has always been a skincare concern for almost half of the world's population. For over a century, L'Oréal has been a leader in advanced sciences for beauty, with 35 years of dedicated research into skin pigmentation. And today, through La Roche-Posay, we are thrilled to welcome MELAB3 to unleash its outstanding potential in the skincare world. We are so proud of this incredible achievement, and we believe this new formulation will have a transformative impact on our consumers, providing a solution that not only addresses hyperpigmentation but also improves overall skin health.”

L'Oréal's annual Skin and Hair Summit has gained significant success over the past years, demonstrating the company's social responsibility, robust strategy, and commitment to developing scientific research in the field of skin and hair care. This year's summit aimed to reach almost all dermatologists in Egypt, highlighting its importance as an effective scientific platform.