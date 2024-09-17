Automotive Sunroof Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive sunroof market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.24 billion in 2023 to $8.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer demand for enhanced driving experience, automotive design innovations, rise in disposable income, focus on aesthetics in vehicle manufacturing, increased demand for luxury and premium cars.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Sunroof Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive sunroof market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption of vehicle electrification, incorporation of sophisticated electrical systems within the automotive sector, heightened emphasis on safety and performance enhancements, emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials, growth in the luxury car segment.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Sunroof Market

The increasing demand for solar energy is expected to propel the growth of the automotive sunroof market going forward. Solar energy is a renewable and sustainable power source that is harnessed from the radiation emitted by the sun. Automotive solar roofs use solar energy to integrate photovoltaic (PV) solar cells into the sunroof of a vehicle to capture sunlight and convert it into electrical energy used as power to charge the vehicle battery.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Automotive Sunroof Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive sunroof market include Webasto SE, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Johnan America Inc., Signature Automotive Products LLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Sunroof Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive sunroof market are focusing on innovating technology, such as the ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) roof module, to provide reliable services to customers. The ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) roof module is a technology that combines 14 cameras and lidar sensors and is integrated into a vehicle panoramic sunroof.

How Is The Global Automotive Sunroof Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Inbuilt Sunroof, Spoiler Sunroof, Pop-up Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Other Types

2) By Material Type: Glass, Fabric, Other Material Types

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Sunroof Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive sunroof market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive sunroof market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Sunroof Market Definition

An automotive sunroof is a fixed or functional aperture in the roof of a vehicle that can be operated manually or automatically and can have a transparent or opaque panel. The automotive sunroof is used to allow fresh and light air to enter the vehicle.

Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive sunroof market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive sunroof market size, automotive sunroof market drivers and trends, automotive sunroof market major players, automotive sunroof competitors' revenues, automotive sunroof market positioning, and automotive sunroof market growth across geographies. The automotive sunroof market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

