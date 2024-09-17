Enhancing Waterford Youth Sports: New Partnership Brings Fresh Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WATERFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is proud to announce a new partnership with the City of Waterford . This exciting collaboration is set to offer enhanced sports opportunities for local youth in Waterford, Michigan, promoting active lifestyles and sportsmanship throughout the community.Brad McAlear, the Area Captain and Franchise Owner for the Oakland County , Michigan Territory, is leading this initiative with a rich background in both the corporate world and youth sports coaching. McAlear's impressive career spans nearly two decades in Operations, Corporate Safety & Security, and Marketing. For the past five to six years, he has dedicated himself to coaching his own children in various sports including soccer, basketball, baseball, and flag football. His commitment to coaching has left a significant impact, with parents and children from other teams often expressing their hope that he would be their coach in the following year.McAlear expresses his enthusiasm for the new partnership, saying,“We're thrilled to team up with the Waterford Parks & Recreation Department to offer more opportunities for kids to engage in sports and lead active lives. Our goal is to provide a fun, non-competitive setting where children can explore different sports, develop their skills, and discover the activities they're passionate about.”What sets the National Academy of Athletics apart from other youth sports programs is its commitment to building life-long skills through sports. NAofA's programs emphasize not only athletic skill development but also crucial life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. NAofA takes pride in its NAofA Certified Coaches , who undergo thorough certification training to ensure the highest standards of coaching excellence.A cornerstone of NAofA's approach is its trademarked teaching method: teach!®. Founder & CEO, Aaron Locks developed the teach!® method inspired by legendary coach John Wooden and other top sports leaders. This approach, with its engaging 15-minute cycles, keeps kids attentive and active by alternating between learning, practicing, and playing, ensuring they retain skills and have more fun.Since its founding in 2012, the National Academy of Athletics has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children. Through this partnership with the City of Waterford, NAofA and Waterford Parks & Recreation aim to broaden access to quality sports programs, supporting the development of young athletes in a nurturing and enthusiastic environment.About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics is a premier provider of youth sports programs committed to enriching children's lives through active sports participation. Emphasizing fun, skill enhancement, and character development, NAofA offers various sports programs tailored to engage young athletes of various ages and skill levels. With a mission to foster positive mental and physical growth in youth, NAofA ensures sports are enjoyable while imparting essential life skills. By training and certifying coaches, NAofA creates an enthusiastic environment where kids can develop a love for sports. Since its establishment in 2012, NAofA has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children.

