Disney Vacation Club Sales To Begin Soon For Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More members can enjoy decades of memory-making stays

when the breathtaking Island Tower expansion opens in December

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Vacation Club will begin offering a new opportunity to call Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows "home" with the all-new Island Tower addition, opening on Dec. 17. Located on the picturesque shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Resort, the 10-story tower will add 268 rooms to the resort, welcoming guests to a variety of stunning accommodations, ranging from cozy duo studios to spacious, brand-new two-bedroom penthouse villas. Sales will open to current Disney Vacation Club members on Oct. 1 and the public on Oct. 29.

Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows - Exterior © Disney

Inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios film, "Moana," and the natural elements of water, earth, wind and sky, Island Tower

will embrace the beloved resort's story theming, immersing guests in the spirit and cultures of Polynesia. Each room type will also showcase custom artwork and feature just-like-home amenities. Sustainable design elements, such as rugs made mostly from recycled plastic bottles, will be thoughtfully incorporated throughout the Island Tower, in line with Disney's 2030 environmental goals.

The Island Tower addition will introduce a limited number of an all-new type of accommodation, two-bedroom penthouse villas, sleeping up to eight guests. In addition to a living room area, full-size kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms, and three full bathrooms, the new penthouse villas will have an expansive outdoor patio offering extraordinary views of the Seven Seas Lagoon and Magic Kingdom Park as well as Disney's Oak Trail and Magnolia Golf Courses.

One- and two-bedroom villas in the Island Tower will offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. Through unique artwork, each villa will celebrate the beauty of water. The villas will feature a kitchen with full-size appliances and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a beautiful mural of Moana sailing on her canoe to retrieve the heart of Te Fiti. These rooms will also have a dining area, a washer and dryer, and an outdoor patio.

Deluxe studios will celebrate the lush fauna and flora of the islands in an updated layout, including a seating area across from a kitchenette. The deluxe studios will also offer a spa-like bathroom, an outdoor patio, and two queen-size beds, accommodating up to four guests.

Perfect for two guests, the duo studios located in the new addition to the resort will be inspired by the wind and sky

and include a queen-sized bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use.

This new addition will complement the existing 380 rooms located at the Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, where guests can enjoy a unique stay in a beautifully designed deluxe studio, found within one of the resort's classic Polynesian-themed three-story longhouses. These studios are the largest on Walt Disney World property – sleeping up to five guests – and feature a convenient kitchenette and split bathroom area, with a full-size tub on one side and a walk-in shower with rain showerhead on the other. Or guests can venture over the wooden walkway above Seven Seas Lagoon to reach a unique two-bedroom bungalow – the first-ever over-the-water Disney accommodation – with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, private plunge pool, and magnificent views of the Magic Kingdom Park fireworks from their private deck.



In addition to enjoying a quick monorail ride to Magic Kingdom Park and experiencing other beloved offerings* at the resort, guests staying at the Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will also be able to enjoy new amenities, such as a fitness center, relaxing terrace gardens, tropical pool area and playful splash zone featuring a life-size statue of Moana and her iconic canoe, called "Moana's Voyage."

The new tower will also be home to Wailulu Bar & Grill, a casual dining venue celebrating the flavors of the Polynesian Islands. The restaurant will feature spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas filled with custom artwork and a bar with spectacular views of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park. Further supporting Disney's sustainability goals, the restaurant will contain the first all-electric kitchen on Walt Disney World Resort property.

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is one of 17 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in

Ko Olina,

Hawai'i.

*Some amenities and facilities adjacent to Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows are not part of the ownership interests.

About Disney Vacation Club

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.



Disney Vacation Club members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of vacation exchange options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy exchange options within the Disney Collection, which include select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney or National Geographic Expeditions, as well as hotel exchange through the World Collection, featuring a range of well-known resorts and hotels in landmark cities and international destinations.



With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information, visit DisneyVacationClub.

SOURCE Disney Vacation Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED