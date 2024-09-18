Kuwait's Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Portugal Over Wildfire Victims
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
In the cable, His Highness expressed sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the fires that swept through areas in Northern Portugal and resulted in a number of deaths, injuries and the destruction of several public facilities.
His Highness wished the injured people speedy recovery. (end)
