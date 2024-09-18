Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends Space Center-Launching Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, a ceremony was held at Bayan Palace on Wednesday to launch a national space science center.

His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior state officials attended the event.

His Highness the Amir arrived at the venue and was warmly welcomed by Director-General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr. Ameenah Rajab Farhan and board members.

His Highness the Amir was apprised of Kuwaiti satellite images and listened to a detailed explanation from Director of the National Satellite Project Dr. Hala Al-Jassar.

Addressing the event, His Highness the Amir commended the efforts of Kuwaiti creative and distinguished researchers in serving their country.

He underlined that supporting scientific research is the key to advancement, in which the State of Kuwait is interested, amid an evolving era of artificial intelligence, renewable energy and space science.

He regarded backing scientific research, along with promoting the national identity as the basis of the country's vision, reminiscing the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's insight for establishing a prosperous scientific, technological and innovative culture for the sake of a sustainable Kuwait.

He added that while seeking to create a scientific environment that is based on state-of-the-art scientific research and contributes to developing Kuwaiti people's capabilities in all scientific fields, especially space science, it is necessary to laud the KFAS' unwavering efforts.

The eagerness of KFAS administration and staff to boost the efficiency of distinguished and creative people amid mounting requirements and future ambitions must also be admired, he affirmed.

In this context, His Highness the Amir instructed this August foundation's staff to keep drawing in distinguished Kuwaitis specializing in various domains and to exert ardent efforts to place Kuwait among pioneering countries in scientific and technological areas, particularly space science.

He affirmed that it would build national capabilities to design, run and operate Kuwaiti space projects following the successful launching of the first Kuwaiti satellite (Kuwait Sat-1) in 2023, and to maintain Kuwait's position on the map of regional and international scientific and technological accomplishments.

For her part, Director-General of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) Dr. Ameenah Rajab Farhan said the planned national space center is mainly intended to promote the national identity by means of building capabilities and conducting scientific researches.

She spoke highly of the KFAS' great efforts in this regard, hailing this foundation as one of the most significant feats of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

She also commended His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for following Sheikh Jaber's footsteps in view of loyalty, belonging and dedication. (end)

