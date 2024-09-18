NATO Defense College Praises Prosperous Partnership With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Commandant of the Defense College Lieutenant General Max Nielsen commended on Wednesday the successful and strong 20-year partnership between Kuwait and NATO.

This came during a press release by Kuwait of Defense, where Deputy Commander of Mubarak Al-Abdullah Command and Staff College Commodore Abdullah Al-Dosari hosted a reception for General Nielsen on the occasion of his visit.

Lieutenant General Max Nielsen, delivered a productive lecture to the students titled "The Strategic Vision of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)"

This lecture is part of lectures series organized by the collage as it hosts lecturers from many civil and military academics, both inside and outside Kuwait, addressing military, political, and strategic affairs, as well as several topics, statement added. (end)

