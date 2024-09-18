KUNA Captures Partial Lunar Eclipse In Kuwait's Sky

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kazemi and Anwar Roh Al-Deen

KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- In an exciting astronomical phenomenon, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) captured the partial lunar eclipse in Kuwait's sky at dawn on Wednesday at 3:14 a.m., reaching its maximum phase at 4:55 a.m.

The partial lunar eclipse is the second and last in 2024 and was seen in most countries of the world with the naked eye without the need to use special equipment or setup.

People, who were interested in this unique phenomenon, were keen to use binoculars or a small telescope for a better experience. (end)

