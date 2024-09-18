KUNA Captures Partial Lunar Eclipse In Kuwait's Sky
Date
9/18/2024 6:04:55 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Zahraa Al-Kazemi and Anwar Roh Al-Deen
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- In an exciting astronomical phenomenon, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) captured the partial lunar eclipse in Kuwait's sky at dawn on Wednesday at 3:14 a.m., reaching its maximum phase at 4:55 a.m.
The partial lunar eclipse is the second and last in 2024 and was seen in most countries of the world with the naked eye without the need to use special equipment or setup.
People, who were interested in this unique phenomenon, were keen to use binoculars or a small telescope for a better experience. (end)
anwr
MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108687130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.