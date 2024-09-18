Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Pres. Of Vietnam Over Flood Victims
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Wednesday to the President of Vietnam To Lam over victims of floods caused by a destructive typhoon that hit northern Vietnam and resulted in casualties, injuries, and the destruction of public facilities and property. (end)
